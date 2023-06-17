Reviewing Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) and Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB)

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) and Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Itaú Unibanco and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itaú Unibanco $146.21 billion 0.40 $5.75 billion $0.59 10.01 Atlantic Union Bankshares $778.96 million 2.79 $234.51 million $2.87 10.11

Itaú Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic Union Bankshares. Itaú Unibanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Union Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itaú Unibanco 10.38% 17.88% 1.37% Atlantic Union Bankshares 27.04% 9.83% 1.16%

Dividends

This table compares Itaú Unibanco and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Itaú Unibanco pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Itaú Unibanco pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Atlantic Union Bankshares has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Atlantic Union Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of Itaú Unibanco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Itaú Unibanco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Itaú Unibanco has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Itaú Unibanco and Atlantic Union Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itaú Unibanco 0 1 3 0 2.75 Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 1 3 0 2.75

Itaú Unibanco presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.54%. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus price target of $38.60, indicating a potential upside of 33.06%. Given Atlantic Union Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlantic Union Bankshares is more favorable than Itaú Unibanco.

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares beats Itaú Unibanco on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Itaú Unibanco

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services. The company also provides property and casualty insurance products covering loss, damage, or liabilities for assets or persons, as well as life insurance products covering death and personal accident. It serves retail customers, account and non-account holders, individuals and legal entities, high income clients, microenterprises, and small companies, as well as middle-market companies and high net worth clients. The company was formerly known as Itaú Unibanco Banco Múltiplo S.A. and changed its name to Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. The company was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. is a subsidiary of IUPAR – Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management. The company was founded in July 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.