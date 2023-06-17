Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.85

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$33.85 and last traded at C$33.93, with a volume of 2192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$34.00.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$37.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$365.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.53.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

Further Reading

