RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, July 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.88 and a 12-month high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$279.50 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

