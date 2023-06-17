Rise Advisors LLC Has $116,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 54.9% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 23,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Eaton by 19.5% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 3.2% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 4.9% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eaton Stock Down 2.9 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.86.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $191.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $197.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

