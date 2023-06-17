Robert W. Baird Boosts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $330.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $300.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market capitalization of $302.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.44.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,137,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,764,896,000 after purchasing an additional 878,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,135,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,635,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Home Depot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Home Depot by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,718,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,638,916,000 after purchasing an additional 925,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.