Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RYCEY. Bank of America raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.88) to GBX 90 ($1.13) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 136 ($1.70) to GBX 160 ($2.00) in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.75.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Shares of RYCEY stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 1st quarter worth $385,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

