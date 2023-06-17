Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) PT Raised to GBX 156 at Barclays

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 145 ($1.81) to GBX 156 ($1.95) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

RYCEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 136 ($1.70) to GBX 160 ($2.00) in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.88) to GBX 90 ($1.13) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.75.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

RYCEY stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55.

Institutional Trading of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYCEY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the first quarter worth about $385,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 52.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the first quarter worth about $25,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the first quarter worth about $77,000.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

