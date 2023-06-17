Ronald Sargent Sells 55 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) Director Ronald Sargent sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.03, for a total value of $10,616.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,619 shares in the company, valued at $18,071,275.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ronald Sargent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Ronald Sargent sold 9,800 shares of Five Below stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.29, for a total value of $2,021,642.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of Five Below stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $41,800.00.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $190.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.61. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $220.19.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Five Below by 122.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Five Below by 73.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Five Below by 29.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIVE. KeyCorp raised their price target on Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.22.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

