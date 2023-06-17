Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Limited (LON:RHM) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Limited (LON:RHM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Price Performance

Shares of RHM opened at GBX 0.77 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.73. Round Hill Music Royalty Fund has a one year low of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.04 ($0.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 0.27.

Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Company Profile

Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Limited invests in music intellectual property. It owns and operates a portfolio of 51 catalogues of music copyright properties. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the Channel Islands.

