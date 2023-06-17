Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 559 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rovin Capital UT ADV decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,692 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,098 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,058,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,821,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $405.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $308.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $408.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

