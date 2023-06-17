Rovin Capital UT ADV Trims Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lessened its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in KLA were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,401 shares of company stock valued at $15,585,942. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLA Trading Down 1.6 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. KGI Securities lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.89.

KLAC opened at $464.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $412.02 and its 200-day moving average is $398.73. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $482.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

