Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) vs. Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN) Head to Head Contrast

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) and Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Rush Street Interactive has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archon has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and Archon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Street Interactive -5.03% -23.64% -14.23% Archon N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

35.8% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.0% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 80.0% of Archon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and Archon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Street Interactive $592.21 million 1.16 -$38.63 million ($0.48) -6.50 Archon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Archon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rush Street Interactive.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rush Street Interactive and Archon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Street Interactive 0 1 5 0 2.83 Archon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus target price of $7.03, suggesting a potential upside of 125.36%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than Archon.

Summary

Rush Street Interactive beats Archon on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines. The company markets its online casino and sports betting under BetRivers.com, PlaySugarHouse.com, and RushBet.co brands. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Archon

Archon Corp. engages in the operation of casinos and hotels. The firm is also involved in leasing commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in September 1993 and is headquartered in Laughlin, NV.

