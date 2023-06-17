Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stephens cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Price Performance

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $690.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,069,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,240,000 after buying an additional 98,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,582,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after buying an additional 121,522 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,266,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,846,000 after buying an additional 48,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,474,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.