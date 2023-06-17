Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stephens cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.
NASDAQ RUTH opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $690.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.82.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,069,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,240,000 after buying an additional 98,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,582,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after buying an additional 121,522 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,266,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,846,000 after buying an additional 48,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,474,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.
