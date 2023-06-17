Safe (SAFE) Price Tops $5.25

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 17th. Safe has a market capitalization of $109.42 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $5.25 or 0.00019821 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.90968983 USD and is up 8.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

