Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.08

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 25.08 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 19.30 ($0.24). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 19.30 ($0.24), with a volume of 19 shares trading hands.

Safestyle UK Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.04. The firm has a market cap of £27.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 25.

Get Safestyle UK alerts:

Safestyle UK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a GBX 0.10 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. Safestyle UK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,000.00%.

Safestyle UK Company Profile

Safestyle UK plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, installation, and maintenance of windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company provides domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It offers its products through a network of sales branches and installation depots.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safestyle UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestyle UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.