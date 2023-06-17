Savior LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Savior LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.2% of Savior LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Savior LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,516 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,221,000 after purchasing an additional 235,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after buying an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after buying an additional 8,217,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.79.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.19. The stock had a trading volume of 18,223,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,630,176. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.