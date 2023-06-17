Saxon Interests Inc. Acquires New Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Motco increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.29.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.75. 2,319,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,359. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

