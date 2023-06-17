Saxon Interests Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Saxon Interests Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IFRA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.39. 92,482 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

