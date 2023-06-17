Saxon Interests Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Saxon Interests Inc. owned 1.15% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,090.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.78. The stock had a trading volume of 185,512 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $304.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.94.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

