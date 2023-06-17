Saxon Interests Inc. Invests $2.36 Million in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINV)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 95,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000. Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MINV. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,007,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF by 4,093.3% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 996,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 973,063 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,915,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,151,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,004,000.

Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $24.59. The stock had a trading volume of 15,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,183. Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $29.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73.

About Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF

The Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (MINV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to hold stocks of innovative companies in Asia. Holdings are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. MINV was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

