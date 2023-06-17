Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 11,200 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Saxon Interests Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,020. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.92. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

