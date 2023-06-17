Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 11,200 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2023

Saxon Interests Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMGet Rating) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,020. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.92. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.