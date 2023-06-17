Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 2,153 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Saxon Interests Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,052,000 after purchasing an additional 105,655,977 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9,296.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,226,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,307,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,466,000 after acquiring an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,290,000 after acquiring an additional 635,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,930,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $113.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,293. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.79. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $123.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.3029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

