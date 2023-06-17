Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 4,214 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Saxon Interests Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,313,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 857,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,076,000 after acquiring an additional 27,285 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 56,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,455,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,921,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,456. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $43.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.39.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

