Saxon Interests Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Saxon Interests Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.18. The stock had a trading volume of 139,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,948. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.91. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $202.82.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.