Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.13

Shares of Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 45.13 ($0.56) and traded as low as GBX 43.85 ($0.55). Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 44 ($0.55), with a volume of 370,659 shares changing hands.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 4.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £224.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 45.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 45.13.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the ‘Company' and together with its subsidiaries the ‘Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

