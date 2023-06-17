Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Raised by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,043 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,086,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 223,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 48,182 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 207,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

