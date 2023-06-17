Serum (SRM) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.57 Million

Serum (SRM) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Serum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Serum has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $7.01 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Serum

Serum was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

