Short Interest in ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Decreases By 20.8%

ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the May 15th total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 710.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HDIUF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on ADENTRA from C$65.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

ADENTRA Price Performance

HDIUF stock remained flat at $22.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.77. ADENTRA has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

ADENTRA Cuts Dividend

About ADENTRA

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. ADENTRA’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

ADENTRA, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

