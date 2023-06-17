Short Interest in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Rises By 38.1%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,000 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the May 15th total of 120,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 861,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 558,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.18. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

