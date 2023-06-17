Short Interest in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Rises By 11.5%

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the May 15th total of 8,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEM. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Shares of AEM traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,138,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,389. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.81. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day moving average of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 31.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

