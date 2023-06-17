Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Grows By 19.1%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,800 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the May 15th total of 205,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.4 days.
Airbus Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS EADSF traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.32. Airbus has a 1 year low of $82.66 and a 1 year high of $144.00.
Airbus Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Airbus (EADSF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.