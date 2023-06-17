Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Grows By 19.1%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,800 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the May 15th total of 205,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.4 days.

Airbus Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSF traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.32. Airbus has a 1 year low of $82.66 and a 1 year high of $144.00.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

