Short Interest in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Rises By 16.5%

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the May 15th total of 4,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 625,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at AvePoint

In related news, major shareholder Sixth Street Partners Manageme sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $27,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,790,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,669,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVPT. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of AvePoint by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AvePoint by 891.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 393,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 353,546 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AvePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AvePoint by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,545,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AvePoint by 227.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,390,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,656,000 after buying an additional 7,220,811 shares during the period. 41.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.18. 2,460,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,405. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76. AvePoint has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $6.93.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.97 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvePoint will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVPT. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of AvePoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

