Short Interest in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Decreases By 12.0%

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the May 15th total of 261,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Macro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Banco Macro

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Macro during the third quarter worth approximately $785,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Banco Macro during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Banco Macro by 3,316.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Banco Macro during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. 4.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Macro Price Performance

BMA traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Banco Macro has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $913.72 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

