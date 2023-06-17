Short Interest in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Decreases By 12.6%

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 503,500 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the May 15th total of 575,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

B has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 2,500 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,872 shares in the company, valued at $202,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

Barnes Group Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 275.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE B traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.90. 740,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,319. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.82, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.27.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 581.82%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

