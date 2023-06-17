Short Interest in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Rises By 16.3%

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the May 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 869,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BRKR. StockNews.com began coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.48. 1,553,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,053. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.87. Bruker has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $84.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 11.89%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 89,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $6,858,836.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,210,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,157,010.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $1,301,816.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,352,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,864,613.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 89,018 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $6,858,836.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,210,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,157,010.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,478 shares of company stock worth $26,690,354 over the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $4,116,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 489,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,960,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 281,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,209,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,098,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.