Short Interest in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Grows By 30.4%

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 339,500 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the May 15th total of 260,300 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Cavco Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CVCO traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,524. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.10 and its 200-day moving average is $273.10. Cavco Industries has a 52-week low of $179.47 and a 52-week high of $318.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 565.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 145,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,228,000 after acquiring an additional 123,635 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,596,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,855,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 165.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 495.4% during the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 44,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after acquiring an additional 37,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Featured Stories

