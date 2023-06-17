Short Interest in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Grows By 30.4%

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 339,500 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the May 15th total of 260,300 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on CVCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.
Cavco Industries Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of CVCO traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,524. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.10 and its 200-day moving average is $273.10. Cavco Industries has a 52-week low of $179.47 and a 52-week high of $318.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cavco Industries
Cavco Industries Company Profile
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.
Featured Stories
