Short Interest in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Drops By 11.9%

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the May 15th total of 7,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Cerus Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CERS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,306. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Cerus has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $5.95.
Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Cerus had a negative net margin of 29.64% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. The business had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerus
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Cerus Company Profile
Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.
Featured Stories
