Short Interest in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Drops By 11.9%

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the May 15th total of 7,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Cerus Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CERS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,306. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Cerus has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

Get Cerus alerts:

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Cerus had a negative net margin of 29.64% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. The business had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerus

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerus by 39.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 22,100,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,637,000 after buying an additional 6,236,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cerus by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,627,000 after buying an additional 411,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cerus by 13.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,453,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,630,000 after buying an additional 1,222,273 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cerus by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,425,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,257,000 after buying an additional 236,787 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cerus by 11.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,017,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after buying an additional 846,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Cerus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.