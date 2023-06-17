Short Interest in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Decreases By 11.2%

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,430,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the May 15th total of 14,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $4,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,892,288.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $77.78. 7,369,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,104,510. The firm has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

