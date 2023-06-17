Short Interest in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Increases By 14.3%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the May 15th total of 73,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 629,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Connect Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 92,632 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 135.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 34,820 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 5,552.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 103,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Connect Biopharma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Connect Biopharma Stock Performance

About Connect Biopharma

Shares of CNTB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. 169,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,645. Connect Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04.

(Get Rating)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to treat T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.