Short Interest in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Expands By 36.4%

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the May 15th total of 55,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Elbit Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

ESLT stock opened at $206.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Elbit Systems has a 1-year low of $162.01 and a 1-year high of $244.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.87.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elbit Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 26.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Elbit Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 18.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

