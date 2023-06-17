Short Interest in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expands By 11.5%

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the May 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 365,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.73. The stock had a trading volume of 530,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,773. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $178.91.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,820,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at $42,647,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,720,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,462 shares of company stock worth $8,298,143 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 65.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 98,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,042,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $1,177,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 96.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,859,000 after buying an additional 320,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

