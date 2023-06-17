Short Interest in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Increases By 28.3%

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the May 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.08.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.01. 3,773,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,867. Entergy has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $122.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.09.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 1,019.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.