Short Interest in Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Declines By 27.3%

Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Environmental Tectonics Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ETCC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. 28,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,678. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45. Environmental Tectonics has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.94.
Environmental Tectonics Company Profile
