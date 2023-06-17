Short Interest in Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Declines By 27.3%

Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Environmental Tectonics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ETCC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. 28,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,678. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45. Environmental Tectonics has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.94.

Environmental Tectonics Company Profile

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services.

