Short Interest in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Rises By 29.4%

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 883,200 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the May 15th total of 682,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Several research analysts have weighed in on FARO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
In other news, Chairman Yuval Wasserman purchased 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,546.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 135,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,670.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Yuval Wasserman acquired 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,546.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 135,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,670.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donofrio acquired 8,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,179.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,363.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,255 shares of company stock worth $457,203 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:FARO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,452,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $39.71.
FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $84.97 million during the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 10.80%.
FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and support of three-dimensional imaging and software solutions. It operates through the United States and Canada, Americas-Other, Germany, EMEA-Other, Japan, China, and Asia-Other segments. The company was founded by Gregory A.
