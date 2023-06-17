Short Interest in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Rises By 29.4%

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 883,200 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the May 15th total of 682,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on FARO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Yuval Wasserman purchased 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,546.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 135,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,670.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Yuval Wasserman acquired 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,546.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 135,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,670.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donofrio acquired 8,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,179.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,363.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,255 shares of company stock worth $457,203 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FARO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in FARO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FARO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,452,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $39.71.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $84.97 million during the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 10.80%.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and support of three-dimensional imaging and software solutions. It operates through the United States and Canada, Americas-Other, Germany, EMEA-Other, Japan, China, and Asia-Other segments. The company was founded by Gregory A.

