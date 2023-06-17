Short Interest in FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Rises By 30.0%

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FG Financial Group stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. 65,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,148. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. FG Financial Group has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.70.

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FG Financial Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 20,593 shares of FG Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $38,097.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,639,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,433,452.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 61.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FG Financial Group stock. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of FG Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

