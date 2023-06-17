Short Interest in Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Increases By 30.2%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the May 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Westpark Capital started coverage on Fire & Flower in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Fire & Flower alerts:

Fire & Flower Price Performance

Shares of FFLWF stock remained flat at $0.12 on Friday. Fire & Flower has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale & Logistics, Digital Platform, and Corporate. The Retail segment offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces where the sale of cannabis is legal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.