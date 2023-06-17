Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Increases By 36.0%

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the May 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTXG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 48.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average is $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $976.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

