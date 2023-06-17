Short Interest in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Rises By 25.0%

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 31,283 shares of Flame Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $317,522.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,415,454 shares in the company, valued at $24,516,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,692 shares of company stock worth $3,310,565. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Flame Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Flame Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Flame Acquisition by 21.6% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Flame Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flame Acquisition by 70.6% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Flame Acquisition by 9.9% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 89,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Flame Acquisition Stock Performance

Flame Acquisition Company Profile

NYSE FLME traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,834. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. Flame Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.47.

(Get Rating)

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flame Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flame Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.