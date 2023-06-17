Short Interest in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expands By 30.1%

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the May 15th total of 5,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Flowers Foods stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.92. 2,800,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,750. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 60.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

