Short Interest in Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Drops By 22.6%

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Glucose Health Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GLUC remained flat at $0.38 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,465. Glucose Health has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52.
About Glucose Health
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Glucose Health (GLUC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Glucose Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glucose Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.